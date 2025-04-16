Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the third quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 40,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 105,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

