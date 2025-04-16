Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 296,337 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 328.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,337 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,765,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

