Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 17,571 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FORM opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

