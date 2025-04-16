Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 66,508 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,609 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

