Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.14 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,561,121 shares of company stock valued at $128,692,730. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

