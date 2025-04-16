Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in BCE by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

