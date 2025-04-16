Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 156,141 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.