Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 43,211 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

