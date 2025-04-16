Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 260,116 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,331,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 260,116 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 48,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

