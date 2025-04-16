Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 1.6% Following Earnings Beat

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 6,728,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 17,556,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

