Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEN opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

