Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WINC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.