Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.