Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WEEI opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $15.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

