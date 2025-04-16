What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for AC Immune Q1 Earnings?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACIU opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

