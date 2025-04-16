What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Apple FY2025 Earnings?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

