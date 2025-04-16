William Blair Has Positive Estimate for CBOE Q1 Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.80.

Shares of CBOE opened at $217.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.07. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

