William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.