WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the March 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

WIMI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $58.40.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

