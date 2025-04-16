Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
WTFCP opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.