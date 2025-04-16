Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

WTFCP opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCPFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.