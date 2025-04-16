Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

WTFCP opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

