Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wipro by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 6,195,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,722,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $12,795,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,969,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,066 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

