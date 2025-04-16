WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $12.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 201.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 179,493 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 249,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 213,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WT stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

