Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Workday by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

