Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Short Interest Up 460.2% in March

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 460.2% from the March 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKSP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Worksport by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Worksport during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Worksport by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WKSP opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.07. Worksport has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKSP. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worksport in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Worksport from $1.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Worksport in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

