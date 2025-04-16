WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $50,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

