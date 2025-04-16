Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

