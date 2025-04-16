Zelman & Associates Reaffirms Underperform Rating for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. American Woodmark has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $826.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

