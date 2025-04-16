Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives $36.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

ZETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ZETA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.