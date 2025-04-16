Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

