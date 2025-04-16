Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zhongchao Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
About Zhongchao
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongchao
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.