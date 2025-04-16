Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

