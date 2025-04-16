ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 267,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIMV opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.14.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $111.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

