Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $105.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,903. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

