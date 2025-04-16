Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -818.56 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

