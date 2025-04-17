330,235 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of United Community Banks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

