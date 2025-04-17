60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SXTP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of SXTP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.41. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

