8,642 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

