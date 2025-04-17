A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.