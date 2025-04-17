ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.30%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

