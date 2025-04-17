Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In related news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

