Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $0.71. Affimed shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 47,818 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Affimed Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Affimed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

