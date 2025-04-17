Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $941,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,057.24. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,788. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

