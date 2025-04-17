Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Aisin Price Performance

Aisin stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. Aisin has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Aisin will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.