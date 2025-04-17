Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,736.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

