Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. This trade represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

