Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

STC opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.