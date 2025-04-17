Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $85.38 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

