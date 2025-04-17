Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.72 and a beta of 1.32. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.