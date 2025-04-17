Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 372 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after buying an additional 281,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $472,648,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 629,743 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,853,000 after acquiring an additional 177,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

