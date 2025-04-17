Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,467 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,430 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 63,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.