Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.3 %

ALSN opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.