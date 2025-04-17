Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.730 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

PINE stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

